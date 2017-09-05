September 5, 2017

BREAKING: Syrian Army lifts the siege on Deir Ezzor.

Minutes ago, the first tank from the Syrian Arab Army’s 17th Division reached the 137th Brigade Base in besieged Deir Ezzor, a source told Al-Masdar News.

The Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s defenses this afternoon after a fierce battle that lasted for several hours.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has lifted the 28 month long siege on the Deir Ezzor Governorate.