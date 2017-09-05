September 5, 2017

SINGLE PAYER, SINGLE SUPPORTER: 2020 Democratic Hopefuls Aren’t Backing Bernie Sanders’ Single Payer Bill.

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is the only high-profile lawmaker to openly approve the plan. However, other Democrats and progressives alike have been slow to support the measure.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe haven’t spoken publicly about the proposed measure, and other high-profile Democrats like Sens. Chris Murphy, Sherrod Brown, and Kirsten Gillibrand have yet to announce their support as well.

Some, like Sen. Cory Booker seemed to believe that pursuing such a far-left idea in a Republican-controlled Congress was unlikely to actually pass. “I don’t know how we get it done in this environment,” a spokeswoman for Booker told The Hill.