September 4, 2017

RUN FOR OFFICE AS A REPUBLICAN AND — SHAZAM! — INSTANT RACIST! “When the Ilitch family’s Olympia Entertainment division chose divisive performer Kid Rock to christen Little Caesars Arena with six shows and a new restaurant, it sent a message to the Detroiters who made the project possible and who have yet to see the benefits promised. It’s a message that’s not too far off those Jim Crow-era signs warning that blacks weren’t welcome.”

Just like nobody ever called Donald Trump a racist — and even the New York Times couldn’t find anything but good stuff on him and race relations — but suddenly he became the Imperial Wizard.

Well, when all you’ve got is a race card, that’s the card you’re going to play. But this piece is embarrassing even by the low standards of the “dog whistle that only Democrats can hear” genre. But sure, tell us that Smokey Robinson is supporting a Klansman.

And if you’re cynical — and where this kind of stuff is concerned, you can bet that I am — the purpose of pieces like this is precisely to scare off similar black figures who might otherwise endorse him. Just like they did when Trump ran. Because it’s never about ending racism, and always about protecting Democrats’ cynical manipulation of minority voters.