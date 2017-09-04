September 4, 2017

WHY ARE LEFTY-DOMINATED COMPANIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RUTHLESS EXPLOITATION? To Understand Rising Inequality, Consider the Janitors at Two Top Companies, Then and Now.

Ms. Evans was a full-time employee of Kodak. She received more than four weeks of paid vacation per year, reimbursement of some tuition costs to go to college part time, and a bonus payment every March. When the facility she cleaned was shut down, the company found another job for her: cutting film.

Ms. Ramos is an employee of a contractor that Apple uses to keep its facilities clean. She hasn’t taken a vacation in years, because she can’t afford the lost wages. Going back to school is similarly out of reach. There are certainly no bonuses, nor even a remote possibility of being transferred to some other role at Apple.