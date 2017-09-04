September 4, 2017

CLARICE FELDMAN: Toxic Femininity Hides Jealousy and Corruption.

The left has been pushing the notion that masculinity is “toxic” and must be rooted out. Classes of college students are propagandized to this point of view, often mandatorily imposed. “Feminist“ speakers and books for young girls promote it and women’s magazines are full of such drivel. This week it’s apparent that it’s this kind of nonsense that’s toxic, not masculinity. Often it’s a cover for jealousy and a corrupt search for power.