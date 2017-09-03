September 3, 2017

WHY ARE BLUE CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF ECONOMIC DISCRIMINATION? This grim map shows all the places working-class Americans can’t afford to live. “San Antonio is the only one of the top 10 most populated cities where a working class family can enjoy a decent living without taking on more debt. Out of the top 50, only 12 qualify. Geography obviously plays a big role as well. Newark, New Jersey, Chesapeake, Va., and Jacksonville, Fla., are the only coastal locations where a worker can support his or her family. How many on the West Coast? Shocker: Exactly zero. You probably don’t need a map to tell you, but the more landlocked, the more affordable.”