September 2, 2017

POLITICIANS IN CHARGE OF SPACE SAY POLITICIAN SHOULDN’T BE IN CHARGE OF NASA: Florida’s senators are voicing opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick for NASA administrator, Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine, saying a “politician” shouldn’t lead the nation’s space program.

I have no opinion on Bridenstine — he wouldn’t have been my pick, which isn’t to say that he would necessarily be bad in the job — but this seems a bit rich, especially given how Nelson leveraged his Congressional position to get a trip to space at taxpayer expense.