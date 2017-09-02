September 2, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE DEPLORES the Penn Law faculty’s inability to argue a point cogently: “I can understand feeling outraged and combative in response to these ideas, but how do you categorically reject them without saying more than ‘We categorically reject Wax’s claims’? There are no references to studies, no arguments at all. It’s just a stark expression of hating these ideas — or fearing them. It feels so insubstantial, as if they’re only saying we don’t want to talk about this and we want to make you feel the same way.”

To be fair, that is all they’re saying.

Plus, from the comments: “I’ve come to expect the Spanish Inquisition.”