WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING OF URINE, FECES: “A D.C. bus driver told the woman to have a nice day, and the woman responded by throwing a cup of her own urine at the driver, police said.”

The 21st century isn’t working out the way I had hoped.

(Classical reference in headline. Found via Kate of SDA, as part of her recurring “Riding Mass Transit Is Like Inviting 20 Random Hitchhikers Into Your Car” category.)