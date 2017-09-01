September 1, 2017

OF COURSE HE DOES: Turkey’s Erdogan slams US indictments as ‘scandal.’

Erdogan’s comment follows the indictments in the United States of 19 people accused of attacking peaceful demonstrators gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s Washington home during a visit by Erdogan on May 16. Erdogan said Friday that the security officials were protecting him from members of an outlawed Kurdish militant group after U.S. police failed to do so. One of those indicted is the head of Erdogan’s security operation.

Yesterday’s writeup of the incident included a somewhat different take on what happened:

Nine people were hospitalised and two members of the Turkish leader’s security detail initially arrested in the brutal altercation with Kurds, Yazidis and Armenians protesting Mr Erdogan’s human rights record and Syria policy. In footage from the incident Turkish bodyguards can be seen suddenly rushing at the protesters. An elderly man holding a megaphone is kicked in the face, and several women are also hit. Police officers can be seen attempting to hold some of the aggressors back, dragging them to the other side of the street.

Throw the book at them.