THIS IS WHAT A FEMINIST LOOKS LIKE: Feminist Clementine Ford sparks walkout by refusing to answer schoolboys’ questions. “Some schoolgirls staged a walkout on feminist Clementine Ford after she refused to take questions from male students at exclusive Aquinas College in Melbourne. The 35-year-old blogger and controversial, outspoken activist was slammed by parents after she blocked questions from year 10 schoolboys at the private secondary school.”

Good for the girls.