September 1, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, PENN LAW SCHOOL EDITION: “Nearly half the professors at the University of Pennsylvania law school have published an open letter condemning their colleague Amy Wax for her by now (in)famous op-ed on bourgeois values. The result? The quality of reasoned debate at the University of Pennsylvania has dramatically worsened, even below the already abysmal standards set by the graduate student and alumni screeds which preceded this latest open letter.”

Plus: “Do the authors rebut these arguments? Do they offer counterevidence? No. Apparently the thesis of Wax’s op-ed is so patently beyond the pale that it is enough for the signatories to assert: ‘We categorically reject Wax’s claims.’ In the absence of any attempt at refutation, that is simply a case of virtue signaling.”