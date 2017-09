ANTIFA AND THE CANING OF CHARLES SUMNER. “Groups like Antifa set a bad precedent when they are violent with few repercussions, and because they get support from the media and academics, they often get away with ‘caning’ others. I just hope the end result of all the violence doesn’t turn out to be like the one with Sumner and Brooks, with Antifa’s batons and bats the symbol of division that led to the tragedy of the Civil War.”