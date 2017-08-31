August 31, 2017

UN CHIEF: Democracy ‘barely alive’ in Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro “was elected by the people,” Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein told reporters in Geneva, but added that the government’s recent actions “support the feeling that what is left of democratic life in Venezuela is being squeezed”.

Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s accusation yesterday that Mr Maduro was creating a “dictatorship”, Mr Zeid said there had been “an erosion of democratic life”.

“It must be barely alive, if still alive.”