METAPHOR ALERT: The Newseum, Journalism’s Temple to Itself on ‘Death Watch’ After ‘Stunning Decline:’

Past reporting by NewsBusters showcased the Newseum’s tone deafness. In 2009, I noted that the section on objectivity finds a “partisan” slant in “talk radio and internet blogs.” What about NBC? The New York Times?

In 2008, the MRC’s Kyle Drennen pointed out that the museum’s ethics exhibit is smaller than the gift shop.