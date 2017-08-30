August 30, 2017

THINK BEFORE TWEETING: University fires professor who called Harvey ‘karma’ for Texas GOP.

“I dont believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesnt care about them,” Kenneth Storey reportedly tweeted Sunday.

The tweet, which was met with instant backlash, led Storey to be fired two days later, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The university rebuked Storey’s remarks in a statement Tuesday, saying the comments Storey made on his private Twitter account to not align with the views or values of the school.

“We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused,” the school’s statement read in part. “As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

Storey, who appears to have deleted his Twitter account, tweeted an apology a day later, according to the Tampa Bay Times.