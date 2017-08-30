August 30, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Newly hired dean was chastised by judge for hiding evidence from accused in Title IX case.

Ignored his accuser’s retraction, led a ‘nonsensical’ investigation

Pitzer College is a member of the Claremont Colleges, a consortium of five elite private schools in Southern California that is struggling to mollify racial-grievance activists.

It may have a new fire to put out when those activists learn the background of its new dean of students, who is also a Title IX coordinator.

The Claremont Independent uncovered a March court order that found Sandra Vasquez hid “material evidence” from an unnamed male falsely accused of “relationship violence” when she was associate dean of students and director of judicial affairs at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

The Independent said it also learned the Department of Education is investigating Vasquez’s alleged discrimination against the “low-income, minority student” as potential Title IX and Title VI violations.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle’s order against UCSB makes Vasquez and other officials who handled the “John Doe” case sound almost like cartoon villains.