August 30, 2017
SULTANS GOTTA SULTANATE: Erdogan Expands Powers over Intelligence Agency.
Ankara- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightened his grip on Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization on Friday after issuing a decree that said the MIT, which was previously under the prime minister, would now report to the president.
The decree gave the Turkish intelligence agency the power to investigate the defense ministry and Turkish armed forces personnel.
I can’t imagine Erdogan won’t find spies, traitors, and coup-plotters everywhere he looks.