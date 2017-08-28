August 28, 2017

“EVADING” SEEMS A RATHER PEJORATIVE CHOICE OF WORDS, DOESN’T IT? Peter Thiel funds offshore test of herpes vaccine, evading U.S. safety regulations.

Defying U.S. safety protections for human trials, an American university and a group of wealthy libertarians, including a prominent Donald Trump supporter, are backing the offshore testing of an experimental herpes vaccine. The American businessmen, including Trump adviser Peter Thiel, invested $7 million in the ongoing vaccine research, according to the U.S. company behind it. Southern Illinois University also trumpeted the research and the study’s lead researcher, even though he did not rely on traditional U.S. safety oversight in the first trial, held on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Neither the Food and Drug Administration nor a safety panel known as an institutional review board, or an “IRB,” monitored the testing of a vaccine its creators say prevents herpes outbreaks. Most of the 20 participants were Americans with herpes who were flown to the island several times to be vaccinated, according to Rational Vaccines, the company that oversaw the trial. “What they’re doing is patently unethical,” said Jonathan Zenilman, chief of Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Division. “There’s a reason why researchers rely on these protections. People can die.”

This sounds ominous, but the actual objection is to the absence of a committee: “American researchers are increasingly going offshore to developing countries to conduct clinical trials, citing rising domestic costs. But in order to approve the drug for the U.S. market, the FDA requires that clinical trials involving human participants be reviewed and approved by an IRB or an international equivalent. The IRB can reject research based on safety concerns.” Does a committee equal safety? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s certainly over-the-top to compare this — as the article does — with Nazi medical experiments on concentration camp inmates.

Before the rules were this strict, we got smallpox, polio, tetanus, and other vaccines. Maybe look at the rules?