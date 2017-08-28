August 28, 2017

WHO’LL STOP THE RAIN? Dallas preps ‘mega-shelter’ as Texas braces for more rain.

An immediate respite from Harvey’s wrath seems unlikely to come. The National Weather Service calls the flooding “unprecedented,” and warns things may become more dire if a forecasted record-breaking 50 inches of rain does fall on parts of Texas in coming days. In anticipation of a worsening situation, Dallas is turning its main convention center into a “mega-shelter” that can host 5,000 evacuees.

The rainfall threatens to exacerbate an already dangerous situation, as Harvey’s rains have left many east Texas rivers and bayous swollen to their banks or beyond.

“The breadth and intensity of this rainfall are beyond anything experienced before,” the weather service said. “Catastrophic flooding is now underway and expected to continue for days.”