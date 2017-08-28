August 28, 2017

SULTANS GOTTA SULTANATE: Top German lawmakers have urged the EU to halt aid payments to Turkey and halt talks on a new customs union deal.

The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) Martin Schulz, on Sunday accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of establishing a political tyranny and called on the European Union to scrap any further negotiations on expanding its customs union with Turkey.

“How much longer can one allow that a president, who has already lost all sense of restraint domestically, also loses every sense of restrained internationally?” Schulz said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD. “Can we continue to accept that innocent German citizens languish in prisons in a country ruled by tyranny?”

According to the German government, 54 German nationals are being held in detention in Turkey, ten of which for political reasons. Two of the most high-profile detainees are jailed journalist Deniz Yucel and rights activist Peter Steudtner.