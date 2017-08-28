August 28, 2017

TO BE FAIR, THESE PEOPLE SHOULD HATE THEMSELVES. I JUST WISH THEY’D LEAVE THE REST OF US OUT OF IT: Behind the monument wars is a plague of self-hatred.

What fascinates me about this civilizational auto-immune disorder is how superficial it is. More than 95 percent of the people in Puerto Rico speak Spanish. The dominant religion is Catholicism.

As far as I can tell, Mark-Viverito, who is of mixed European ancestry (her mother, Elizabeth Viverito, was of Italian descent and a prominent Puerto Rican feminist; her father, Anthony Mark, was a prominent doctor), does not speak Taino, the native language of the Arawak tribes who inhabited Puerto Rico when Columbus arrived. Rather, she speaks the languages of her alleged oppressors — Spanish and, of course, English. She even attended Columbia University.

My point is not that the world ushered in by Christopher Columbus has been very good to Mark-Viverito, though it obviously has. It’s that toppling some statues or even incanting some nonsense about “cultural appropriation” cannot separate the iconoclasts from the culture they live in.