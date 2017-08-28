August 28, 2017

SUZANNE VENKER: The Whistleblower At Google.

I don’t know if James Damore, the engineer who was fired from Google for daring to point out in a well-reasoned and well-documented company-wide memo that men and women differ biologically and this may play a role in Google’s gender gap, needs anyone to come to his defense. He seems to be doing well despite the backlash that has ensued since he was terminated. But given my experience with gender equality fanatics, I feel compelled to do so.

Mr. Damore is a Harvard graduate who appears to be not only authentic but reasonable, fair and just plain nice. His memo, which you can read in its entirety here, is both honest and courageous.

It also happens to 100% right.

In 2005 Larry Summers, former president of Harvard University, ventured into similar territory and was subsequently forced to apologize.

Unlike Summers, Damore isn’t apologizing. Good.