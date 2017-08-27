August 27, 2017

OUT: TRANSSEXUAL MARRIAGE. IN: TRANSTEMPORAL MARRIAGE. “She noted that people have accepted the marriages of interracial couples and gay couples, and they should accept the weddings of spouses with big age differences, too.” Hey, she’s 27, he’s 72 — a little transposition error, that’s all.

Plus, the older-guy advantage: “Not a lot of guys call. Men my age will text you and want to meet at a dive bar. So I was really surprised when he called, and when I picked up he was really polite. He asked me how I was doing, how my day was. So it was just pleasant.”