August 27, 2017

I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT IT WAS THE BEST CONSUMER-FRAUD CASE SINCE THE NEVERENDING STORY: “A class action that seeks only worthless benefits for the class and yields only fees for class counsel is no better than a racket and should be dismissed out of hand.”

Plus: “By the way, Sykes ‘is considered to be near the top of Trump’s short list’ of potential Supreme Court nominees, according to a Politico article from last January. She used to be a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and ‘was part of a legal movement that helped set in motion a conservative transformation of the judiciary in her home state.'”

Note also that this was a victory for class-action-reform crusader Ted Frank.