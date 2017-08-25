August 25, 2017

LOTS OF FRIDAY NIGHT NEWS DUMPS ON THE EVE OF HURRICANE HARVEY:

● Breaking: Trump grants pardon to Arizona’s Sherriff Joe Arpaio.

● Breaking: Sebastian Gorka Resigns From Trump Administration.

● Trump signs directive banning transgender military recruits.

● Plus more fun from the Hermit Kingdom: North Korea Launched ‘Projectiles’ at Sea of Japan.

As Hugh Hewitt tweets, “Gorka, Arpaio & Norks: Not a law firm, but one spectacular news nose dive eye of a hurricane.”

● And a reminder that if you’re in its path: Texas Governor on Hurricane Harvey: ‘The Time to Get Out Is Now.’