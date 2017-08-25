August 25, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Egyptian-themed fraternity party runs afoul of the campus crybullies:

The Delta Sigma Phi fraternity chapter at the University of Michigan had what it thought was a delightful theme—antiquity on the Nile—for a party kicking off the school year. They invited guests to come as a “mummy, Cleopatra, or King Tut, it doesn’t matter to us. Get your best ancient Egyptian robe and headdress and be ready to party in the desert.”

If you’ve been paying any attention to college life of late, you know where this is headed.

A poobah with the university’s Egyptian Student Association objected, writing a long Facebook post decrying the event and accusing the fraternity of cultural appropriation. The “party is extremely offensive and disrespectful,” wrote Yasmeen Afifi. “I take pride in the grandeur of my people’s legacy and will not allow my culture to be appropriated for your entertainment.”