LIKE SPOCK AND DEANNA TROI, THERE ARE LIMITS TO TOM BROKAW’S PSIONIC POWERS. Brokaw can read the mind of every journalist past and present…

…But despite having the collective reporting resources of NBC, CNBC and MSNBC to help him, somehow just can’t ascertain Obama’s worldview on the eve of the 2008 election.

Just think of Tom as a Democrat operative with a lavalier, and it all makes sense.