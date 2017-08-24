August 24, 2017

A TRAILER PARK CALLED CAMELOT: Robert Kennedy’s son and granddaughter arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Barnstable County police responded to multiple 911 calls early Sunday morning reporting loud music and fireworks at a home near the Kennedy compound. When police arrived they found beer cans littering nearby streets and “loud music and loud voices” heard by officers as they approached the home.

A “glassy-eyed” 52-year-old Matthew “Max” Kennedy, the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy responded to the officers when they came to the door and “immediately became angry,” according to the police report.

As officers entered the residence Kennedy reacted by “screaming incoherently and throwing himself at a wall” as well as smashing a wall cabinet full of glass items, the police report said. He continued to resist arrest as party-goers yelled at law enforcement, “you don’t know who you’re messing with,” and, “He was a district attorney.”