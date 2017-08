A TALE OF TWO COVERS: Rolling Stone’s 1977 memorial cover featuring a young Elvis Presley and its 2013 memorial cover featuring a young Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Islamic Boston bomber, highlight how “in the years between Elvis’s sad end and the post-9/11 era, Rolling Stone had gone horribly wrong.”

The magazine’s editors and publisher had a choice to make between art and radical leftist politics. They chose…poorly.