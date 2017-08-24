August 24, 2017

“MOST OF AMERICA: THIS IS COMPLETE INSANITY, THE PRESS LIVES IN A CRAZY BUBBLE

PRESS: THIS IS ALL VERY FINE AND REASONABLE.” CNN publishes defense of ESPN’s Robert Lee decision; Not unreasonable ‘in today’s America.’

Related: Regarding ESPN’s own defense, “This is the DUMBEST statement I have seen a company put out. It says they will bow to trolling. They will pay the ransom.”

Watching ESPN make Lee the fall guy for their own PC meltdown, as talk radio host Buck Sexton tweets, “ESPN owes Robert Lee an apology. Can’t punish Asian Americans as part of PC obsession. Only elite college admissions offices get to do that.”

Heh, indeed.™