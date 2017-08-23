August 23, 2017

S.E. CUPP: AFTER ESPN’S ROBERT LEE MOMENT AND OTHER INSANITY, IT’S CLEAR: TRUMP HAS WON THE MONUMENT DEBATE. “The decision to remove an Asian-American announcer named Robert Lee from calling University of Virginia’s home opener — ‘simply because of the coincidence of his name,’ as ESPN inexplicably admits — unsurprisingly lit up the Internet with outrage, jokes and memes. It also rendered inarguably true the assertion made by President Trump himself as well as many others that this debate will descend quickly and embarrassingly down a slippery slope. I’d argue the pre-emptive removal of an Asian-American sportscaster, who had nothing to do with the Civil War or slavery, from a college football game simply because his name sounds similar doesn’t represent a gradual slope, but a 1000-foot cliff.”

Political correctness is infantilizing.