August 23, 2017

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT — WHETHER IT’S AL-QAEDA OR ANTIFA, AT REUTERS, ONE MAN’S TERRORIST IS STILL ANOTHER MAN’S FREEDOM FIGHTER: Reuters tweets, then later deletes, “Pro-Trump supporters face off with peace activists during protests outside a Trump rally in Phoenix,” to describe rock-throwing Antifa activists.

Stephen Jukes could not be reached for comment.

UPDATE: Bang-up day for Reuters’ social media team, who are also unsure if ESPN’s Robert Lee is the Confederate general’s doppelgänger or his namesake.