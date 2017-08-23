August 23, 2017

FALLOUT FROM A PREVIOUS WAVE OF MASS HYSTERIA: Dan and Fran Keller compensated $3.6M for time served.

The couple was accused of satanic and ritual abuse of children in their care in the early 90s. A jury found them guilty and sentenced them to 48 years in prison. In 2013, a court ruled they didn’t get a fair trial and released them.

In June of this year, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore formally dismissed the cases against them. According to the motion to dismiss, there is “no credible evidence” that the Kellers, now 75 and 67 respectively, committed the crimes they were accused of, including sexually abusing the children at their day care in 1991.