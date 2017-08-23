August 23, 2017

ALSO, ESPN WON’T LET ANYONE NAMED GANDHI SPORTSCAST FOOTBALL GAMES: Ghana Will Remove Statue of ‘Racist’ Mahatma Gandhi From Its Oldest University. “The petition, which had more than 1,700 supporters on Thursday, cited letters Gandhi wrote during his time in South Africa as evidence that he advocated for the superiority of Indians over black Africans. It also took issue with his use of the derogatory term kaffir to refer to native Africans and criticized the lack of statues of African heroes and heroines on campus.”