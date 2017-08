ESPN PULLS ASIAN ANNOUNCER NAMED ROBERT LEE OFF UVA GAME TO AVOID OFFENDING IDIOTS.

As Iowahawk tweets, “We have achieved the Woke Singularity.”

And yes, it sounds like satire. But a Washington Post sportswriter tweets an announcement he was emailed by ESPN when he contacted them about the story:

Also from Iowahawk:

Ken Burns’ documentary on college football is gonna be awesome!

UPDATE (from Steve): HOT TAKE, NYT-STYLE:

This is your fault, proles.