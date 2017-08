SCOTT ADAMS: The Magical Thinking Opposition. “My hypothesis is that the political side that is out of power is the one that hallucinates the most – and needs to – in order to keep their worldview intact.”

This reminds me of Jane’s Law: “The devotees of the party in power are smug and arrogant. The devotees of the party out of power are insane.” Truer today than it was in 2004. But when Dems are hallucinating, their craziness is amplified by the media.