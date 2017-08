I BLAME CONFEDERATE STATUES, THE NRA, AND ASIAN SPORTSCASTERS NAMED ROBERT LEE AT ESPN: Chicago murder on the steps of a church tests the faithful. “So this where Chicago is now: Murder on the steps of church. If silence is consent, then Chicago politicians are remarkably silent about murder on church steps in the city. They must like it that way.”

Maybe because the politicians who run Chicago are in bed with the gangs.