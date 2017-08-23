August 23, 2017

TECHNOLOGY YOU CAN’T TRUST, RUN BY PEOPLE YOU CAN’T TRUST: Spyware backdoor prompts Google to pull 500 apps with >100m downloads. “The apps contained a software development kit called Igexin, which makes it easier for apps to connect to ad networks and deliver ads that are targeted to the specific interests of end users. Once an app using a malicious version of Igexin was installed on a phone, the developer kit could update the app to include spyware at any time, with no warning. The most serious spyware installed on phones were packages that stole call histories, including the time a call was made, the number that placed the call, and whether the call went through. Other stolen data included GPS locations, lists of nearby Wi-Fi networks, and lists of installed apps.”