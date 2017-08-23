«
August 23, 2017

21ST CENTURY CRIME: Metro Crackdown On Gum Chewing, ‘Manspreading’ Threatens Riders With Fines.

Riders who are found doing any of the following are subject to a fine of $75 per offense and could be escorted off the train or bus:

• Eating, drinking, smoking, vaping;
• Playing loud music;
• Disturbing others;
• Disorderly, lewd conduct;
• Placing chewing gum on seats;
• Loitering;
• Fare evasion;
• Occupying more than one seat or blocking a door; or
• Riding a bicycle or skateboard in a station.

Riders who commit third, fourth and fifth offenses could face being banned for 30 to 90 days, officials said.

Easier and more fun just to drive.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:35 pm