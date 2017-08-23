August 23, 2017
21ST CENTURY CRIME: Metro Crackdown On Gum Chewing, ‘Manspreading’ Threatens Riders With Fines.
Riders who are found doing any of the following are subject to a fine of $75 per offense and could be escorted off the train or bus:
• Eating, drinking, smoking, vaping;
• Playing loud music;
• Disturbing others;
• Disorderly, lewd conduct;
• Placing chewing gum on seats;
• Loitering;
• Fare evasion;
• Occupying more than one seat or blocking a door; or
• Riding a bicycle or skateboard in a station.
Riders who commit third, fourth and fifth offenses could face being banned for 30 to 90 days, officials said.
Easier and more fun just to drive.