August 23, 2017

21ST CENTURY CRIME: Metro Crackdown On Gum Chewing, ‘Manspreading’ Threatens Riders With Fines.

Riders who are found doing any of the following are subject to a fine of $75 per offense and could be escorted off the train or bus:

• Eating, drinking, smoking, vaping;

• Playing loud music;

• Disturbing others;

• Disorderly, lewd conduct;

• Placing chewing gum on seats;

• Loitering;

• Fare evasion;

• Occupying more than one seat or blocking a door; or

• Riding a bicycle or skateboard in a station.

Riders who commit third, fourth and fifth offenses could face being banned for 30 to 90 days, officials said.