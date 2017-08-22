August 22, 2017

VIDEO: KEITH ELLISON EXPOSES WORLD’S WORST-KEPT SECRET.

Nancy Pelosi claims that she doesn’t favor socialized medicine, and has rejected calls to make “single payer,” the Democrats’ favorite euphemism, part of her party’s 2018 campaign. But last Wednesday Keith Ellison, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, revealed to a group of party faithful in Minneapolis that it’s all a sham. Pelosi “actually likes the concept.”

The Daily Caller obtained the video; here it is. I especially like the part where Ellison asks, “Is anybody taping me right now?”