August 22, 2017
VIDEO: KEITH ELLISON EXPOSES WORLD’S WORST-KEPT SECRET.
Nancy Pelosi claims that she doesn’t favor socialized medicine, and has rejected calls to make “single payer,” the Democrats’ favorite euphemism, part of her party’s 2018 campaign. But last Wednesday Keith Ellison, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, revealed to a group of party faithful in Minneapolis that it’s all a sham. Pelosi “actually likes the concept.”
The Daily Caller obtained the video; here it is. I especially like the part where Ellison asks, “Is anybody taping me right now?”
When Mitt Romney’s 47 percent comment was surreptitiously videotaped in 2012, that clip was played in a loop during every news segment for days afterwards. But will any member of the DNC-MSM ask Ellison or Pelosi about this?