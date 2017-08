WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-DOMINATED COMPANIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? Women say they quit Google because of racial discrimination: ‘I was invisible’.

I really think we need a federal investigation of Google’s employment practices. They sound like a terrible place to work. On the other hand, if the most important thing about a job to you is that you “belong” and that you don’t “have to prove yourself,” maybe you need to rethink.