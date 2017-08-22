August 22, 2017

PERHAPS SARAH HOYT WILL LET ME BORROW HER SHOCKED FACE: Renewable Energy Is Not as Clean as You Think.

Solar and wind combined account for barely a fifth of electricity generation define as renewable. More than 70 percent of it comes from hydropower.

That’s according to International Energy Agency numbers for 2015, the latest figures available. Hydro isn’t the only surprising energy source dominating renewable energy stats: In the U.S., Canada, the EU and China, as well as the global average, more power is generated from biofuels (such as the combustion of wood pellets in power plants or burning off landfill gas) than from solar panels.

So when talking about renewable power, the media might need to change their stock images from turbines and panels to hydroelectric dams and burning logs.