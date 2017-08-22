August 22, 2017

ANDREW MCCARTHY: The Very Strange Indictment of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT Scammers. “It leaves out a lot of pertinent information.”

Plus: “There are grounds to suspect blackmail, given (a) the staggering sums of money paid to the Awans over the years, (b) the sensitive congressional communications to which they had access, (c) the alleged involvement of Imran Awan and one of his brothers in a blackmail-extortion scheme against their stepmother, and (d) Wasserman Schultz’s months of protecting Awan and potentially impeding the investigation. There are also, of course, questions about stolen information. And there is, in addition, the question I raised a month ago: Why did the FBI and the Capitol Police allow Hina Alvi to leave the country on March 5 when there were grounds to arrest her at Dulles Airport? Why did they wait to charge her until last week — by which time she was safely in Pakistan, from which it will likely be impossible to extradite her for prosecution?”

It’s almost like they don’t really want to turn over this rock, because they know what’s under it.

