August 22, 2017
DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Erdogan to German Turks: German Politicians Are The Enemy.
The past year has seen the relationship between Europe and Turkey grow increasingly toxic. Turkey’s President Erdogan repeatedly used Europe as a foil during his presidential powers referendum. When the Netherlands forced Turkish campaigners out of the country, Turks responded by stabbing and squeezing oranges. . . .
But much of that animus seemed to be directed at achieving a specific political goal. Now, ahead of the German elections, Erdogan is taking aim at Germany, and by extension Europe, more generally.
It’s like they don’t intend to assimilate themselves to Germany, but rather to assimilate Germany to themselves.