August 22, 2017

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Erdogan to German Turks: German Politicians Are The Enemy.

The past year has seen the relationship between Europe and Turkey grow increasingly toxic. Turkey’s President Erdogan repeatedly used Europe as a foil during his presidential powers referendum. When the Netherlands forced Turkish campaigners out of the country, Turks responded by stabbing and squeezing oranges. . . .

But much of that animus seemed to be directed at achieving a specific political goal. Now, ahead of the German elections, Erdogan is taking aim at Germany, and by extension Europe, more generally.