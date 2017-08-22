August 22, 2017

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE, I KIND OF WANT TO BE NORMAL: Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill thinks ‘normal people can afford’ private planes.

Sen. Claire McCaskill thinks that owning a private jet is “normal.” So put your tray tables up, because her comment to that effect could cause significant turbulence for the Missouri Democrat’s re-election campaign.

When a constituent noted that affordable air travel and the American dream are intertwined, McCaskill replied “will you remind that when they come after me about my husband’s private plane? That normal people can afford it.”

But most of Missouri can’t jet set like the senator. The average household earns about $50,000 per year. Accustomed to the finer things, McCaskill used to fly home on the weekends on an eight passenger Pilatus PC-12/45, a turboprop plane retailing around $2 million.

And as the well-heeled McCaskill busies herself with rebranding as a hard-nosed watchdog, her recent private jet comment ensures she’ll catch populist flack.

Republicans won’t let voters forget that the senator was forced to pay $300,000 in state property taxes on her private plane. The electorate will be reminded about the fact that their senator had to repay $88,000 to the Department of Treasury for her fuel and pilot fees.