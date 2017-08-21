August 21, 2017

IN SOME CASES MORE THAN OTHERS:

● Shot: Charlie Daniels: Removing Confederate Statues Is Like ISIS Wrecking History.

—The Daily Beast, Friday.

● Chaser: Houston man charged with trying to plant bomb at Confederate statue in Hermann Park.

—The Houston Chronicle, today.

More on the suspect involved in the Chronicle’s story from Ken White of the Popehat legal blog at the PJM Hot Mic today, including this possibility: “That scenario — we gave dudebrah a break and he showed up later with explosives — is culturally a top prosecutorial fear.”