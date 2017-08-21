August 21, 2017

UH-OH: The Tesla Model 3 reminds me of all the times the electronics failed in my first car.

get it: things like electronic locks and windows are commonplace in vehicles, and they’re generally reliable. It’s nice to be able to lock the car remotely or not have to crank a window down manually. But electronic systems can break down, and when they do so, it’s a real problem. I’m of a mindset where a mechanical fix is usually a simpler solution. In the case of my MINI’s rear hatch, an elaborate electronic system just seemed like overkill, and when it broke down, fixing it was far more expensive than its low-tech counterparts.

I wasn’t exactly on the bandwagon to go out and get a Model 3 before, but word that it’s relying almost entirely on electronic systems makes me less likely to jump on. You need working electronics for everything with the Model 3 to just just about everything, from opening the door to starting the car. You don’t need a key for the car: you just need your smartphone, a third-party device that means that you’ll be relying on the health of your battery, apps that are up to date, and the like to make sure that you can use the vehicle. I’m sure that it’ll be fine: I’m sure that Tesla has figured out these sorts of contingencies, but it’s complicating something that is pretty tried-and-true when it comes to cars.