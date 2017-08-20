August 20, 2017

WHY DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING? 10 missing, 5 injured after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker in Pacific. “This crash came days after the top three leaders aboard the USS Fitzgerald were relieved of command. That warship was damaged badly in a collision off the coast of Japan that killed seven sailors in June. . . . This marked the fourth mishap for U.S. Navy ships in the Pacific since February. Aside from the USS McCain and USS Fitgerald incidents, the Navy crusier USS Antietam ran aground dumping over 1,000 gallons of oil in Tokyo Bay in Februray. In May, another cruiser, USS Lake Champlain, hit a South Korean fishing vessel.”

How are they going to dodge Chinese submarines if they can’t dodge commercial shipping?