August 20, 2017

OLD AND BUSTED: BAKE THAT CAKE! THE NEW HOTNESS: Blonde Women In Trump Gear Trigger Students at Howard University. “A group of white women [on a high school field trip], some of whom were wearing Trump gear, triggered the Howard University community over the weekend when they dared attempt to eat lunch in the school’s cafeteria,” Twitchy notes. And it was quite a meltdown.

Straight out of Michael Graham’s Redneck Nation — apparently no one at the historic black college is aware of the irony of their barring people from eating in a cafeteria merely because of their different appearance.